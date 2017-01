In addition to moles, any noticeable skin changes that don't go away should be evaluated by your dermatologist. "Anything on the skin that has changed should be seen," says Delphine Lee, MD, PhD , dermatologist and director of the Dermatological Center for Skin Health at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California. "Is it pink? It could be a pimple. But if it hasn't gone away, it's not a pimple." Seek treatment as a preventative measure to avoid the possible spread of rashes or even cancer to other areas of the body.