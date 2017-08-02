Listening to This One Song Could Reduce Anxiety by up to 65 Percent

LDprod/Shutterstock

There’s no doubt about it: Music is an all-natural miracle worker. Among its amazing perks? It makes you happier, gives you a great night’s sleep, and improves your memory. Certain magical notes can even make you feel younger right this very minute.

Now, we want to give you one more reason to bop to your favorite beat. And if you’re experiencing any of these silent signs that stress is making you sick, you need to tune in—literally.

A trio named Marconi Union recently worked with sound therapists to develop the ultimate stress reliever in musical form. The final product, a song called “Weightless,” provides “carefully arranged harmonies, rhythms, and bass lines” designed to “help slow a listener’s heart rate, reduce blood pressure and lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol,” Inc.com reports.

And the data says it really works! Research conducted by British neuroscientists found that the song reduced participants’ anxiety by an incredible 65 percent. These magic phrases will instantly calm anxiety, too.

In fact, the song was so effective that it made the female participants drowsy. So don’t listen and drive, recommends Dr. David Lewis-Hodgson of Mindlab International, which conducted the study.

Want to give this all-natural stress remedy a listen? The entire song is 10 hours long, but you can listen to a condensed version below. Or try any of these other songs; they are among the many amazing, all-natural anxiety remedies.

10. “We Can Fly,” by Rue du Soleil (Café Del Mar)

9. “Canzonetta Sull’aria,” by Mozart

8. “Someone Like You,” by Adele

7. “Pure Shores,” by All Saints

6. “Please Don’t Go,” by Barcelona

5. “Strawberry Swing,” by Coldplay

4. “Watermark,” by Enya

3. “Mellomaniac (Chill Out Mix),” by DJ Shah

2. “Electra,” by Airstream

1. “Weightless,” by Marconi Union