Vacation

Billion-PhotosAs much as you would like to take a vacation from your condition, you may have to actually be more vigilant about managing your type 2 diabetes while on break in the the summer. Scorching temps can change how your body uses insulin. "Blood glucose monitoring should occur more frequently during outdoor activities in warm weather to spot trends before extreme high or low blood sugar levels occur," advises Dr. Roach. You may need to adjust your insulin dosage as well as what you are eating and drinking. Going on vacation? Take these eating tips on the road.