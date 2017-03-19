Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Install a whole house fan

Kevin_Hsieh/Shutterstock

You may not see too many of these fans in newer homes but according to Dolan, it is a great design to remove hot air from the home. "The whole house fan turns on for about one hour, then a timer turns it off. The idea is that it sucks all the air out and replaces it with outside air that is 'vacuumed' in," says Dolan. In the morning, open windows in the cooler part of the house only. As the sun moves around and heats up that area, close the windows, and open windows that are in the cooler part of the house.