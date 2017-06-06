Content continues below ad

"Take off all of your clothing and socks and place them in the dryer on its highest setting for 20 minutes after coming in from a hike or time in a park," Schweig says. This will kill any ticks including those that carry Lyme disease that may have attached themselves to your clothing or socks, he says.

Remove the tick

If you find a tick or sustain a tick bite, don't panic. "There are tons of ticks out there and most are not infected, so risk of tick-borne illness is low," Abbot says. Here's how to remove a tick without spreading disease: "Imagine that the mouth is the straw going into your skin and the goal with the tweezers is to go in, clamp off the mouth part and pull the tick up," Schweig says, warning that this may also pull up skin. "Wait for a minute so it releases and then remove the entire head and body." Importantly, you don't want the body to break, squeeze, or squirt as any extra bacteria inside the tick could then be transmitted to your skin.