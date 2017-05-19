Content continues below ad

You feel your meds are beyond your control

It's crucial to have a system in place if you're taking a lot of different meds. Josephson suggests a pillbox and a weekly medicine chart to use as a checklist. "Include each medicine you need to take, when you need to take it and how you need to take it," she advises. "All of your medicines will have instructions on when to take them. Try to time each dose with your other routine daily activities." Get to know your meds, because each one comes with specific instructions. "Some medicines can cause problems if they're taken too closely together, but a chart can help you space out when you take them," says Josephson. "It can also help you avoid retaking a medicine you've already taken. Likewise, some medicines are best taken with food. Others work best on an empty stomach. And some need to be taken with a full glass of water—not just a sip."