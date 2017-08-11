Content continues below ad

You have bacterial vaginosis

puhhha/Shutterstock

When it comes to type of vaginal discharge, this one isn't pretty. A BV infection happens when there's an imbalance of bacteria in your vagina, and can occur after sex. You may notice a thick consistency and a fishy odor. "You'll know something is off," says Dr. Gaither. After an exam with your doctor, BV is treated with antibiotics.