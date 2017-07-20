Content continues below ad

Another version of pica, some expectant moms may get the urge to eat raw flour or cornstarch, says Ward. Despite being—technically—food, these items are problematic in large amounts because they can lead to blocked bowls and can displace other more nutritious foods in a mother's diet. If you feel compelled to eat cornstarch, flour, or non-food items, talk to your doctor.

Ice

Strannik_fox/shutterstock

Ice-eating (called pagophagia) is very common in people who are iron-deficient, says Bowerman, and anemia can be a problem in some pregnancies. However, as she points out, this bolsters the argument that the nutrient deficit causes of the obsession, and not the other way around (since ice doesn't supply any iron). "Some pregnant women do crave ice, and have been known to eat the frost from the refrigerator or make late-night runs to the grocery store for ice and consume it in the car," says Bowerman. Again, if your cravings run to the weird side—some people with pica (and iron-deficiency) have been known to consume cigarette ashes, paste, toothpicks, athletic socks, dust and burnt matches—it's time to chat with medical professionals.