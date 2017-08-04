Content continues below ad

Do you also suffer from asthma or hay fever?

wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

People often mistake the red, inflamed skin of eczema for temporary irritation from clothing, grass, or pets—or acne, allergies, psoriasis, and other skin conditions. The difference will be the duration and pattern of the redness and inflammation. Dr. Fromowitz's advice: "Ask yourself, how long has it been there, is this the first time it has ever happened, do you have also a history of asthma and allergies, and has anyone else in the family have something like this?" Eczema is part of what doctors call the atopic triad, along with asthma and hay fever. If you suffer from one of those conditions along with red inflamed skin in the flexural areas, then it's more likely eczema. Also, since the condition is genetic, it's likely you would have had similar symptoms as a child, and it would be a recurring problem. If this is the first time your skin is reacting this way—or it's rare—then it's probably due to an irritation and not eczema.