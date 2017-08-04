Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

"Libras are associated with the skin, adrenals, kidneys and bladder—organs that eliminate fluid waste," says Gerber. "As epicureans and seekers of balance, they're susceptible to overdoing things and can suffer from either diarrhea or constipation." She stresses the importance of keeping Libra zodiac signs well hydrated to keep things, "moving."

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com

"This zodiac sign is the half-human, half-horse Archer," relates Gerber. "This sign rules the hips, thighs, and vision. It's a rash and expansive sign, and can be accident-prone. They also need to watch over consumption of alcohol and other things they know aren't so good for them. Problems with the hips, sciatic nerve, and eyes are notable." Sagittarius may be tons of fun, but they're most likely to have klutz-alert horoscope listings.