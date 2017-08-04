What Your Zodiac Reveals About Your Health
Science may disagree, but astrologers believe that your zodiac sign an influence your condition. We spoke with professional astrologer Suzanne Gerber to get her opinion of how your sign might impact your health.
Aries (March 21-April 19)Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com The ram sign is unsurprisingly all about your noggin. If you experience pain up there, you might want to check out these home remedies for headaches. "Aries rules the head and is prone to headaches and migraines," explains Suzanne Gerber, a top professional astrologer. "Especially the kind brought on by stress, which can also cause tight jaws or TMJ." The best antidote: heart-pumping exercise, ideally with some competition built in. Why not start with the workouts that burn the most calories?
Taurus (April 20-May 20)Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Taurus rules the throat, as well as organs and glands associated with that region," says Gerber. She suggests that Taurus sun signs are particularly sensitive to weather changes, and should stock up on scarves and sore throat remedies.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Gemini is the zodiac sign that rules the shoulders, arms, and hands, as well as the nervous system," says Gerber. "The high-energy sign thrives on communication but can develop problems in these areas, as well as colds, as a result of the 'too much of a good thing' syndrome. Those who spend a lot of time on electronic devices are prone to repetitive strain injuries, like carpal tunnel." Yikes! The sign famous for twin imagery should probably watch out for tennis elbow, typing too much, and read up on ways to treat carpal tunnel syndrome.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com Gerber says, "Cancer is the sensitive water sign that rules the chest, stomach, and breasts, and has to stay on guard for mood swings, depression, and emotional eating." She adds that, "Blocked feelings can result in digestive woes, acid reflux (GERD) and weight gain. Getting a handle on their emotions is key for Cancers!" Do cancers need probiotics? If you subscribe to horoscope-inspired health tips, probably.
Leo (July 23-August 22)Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Leo is the proud monarch of the jungle and needs to be seen and appreciated," says Gerber. "Their sign is associated with the back, heart, and blood, and when they're out of balance, they can develop back problems, high blood pressure, or irregular heartbeats," explains Gerber. "Meditation and giving without strings attached are their best medicine!" Keeping a Leo's ego in check isn't the easiest task in the world, but that in addition to these fast fixes for lower back aches can definitely help keep them healthy.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Virgo, the highest-energy earth sign, is associated with the intestines and digestion. They're fussy eaters, predisposed to food allergies, eating disorders, ulcers and IBS," shares Gerber. "Any exercise or practices that slow them down will be salubrious!" Virgo signs can brush up on their these chair yoga techniques to slow down and process everything, including their food, better.
Libra (September 23-October 22)Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Libras are associated with the skin, adrenals, kidneys and bladder—organs that eliminate fluid waste," says Gerber. "As epicureans and seekers of balance, they're susceptible to overdoing things and can suffer from either diarrhea or constipation." She stresses the importance of keeping Libra zodiac signs well hydrated to keep things, "moving."
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com According to Suzanne, "Scorpio rules the reproductive and elimination organs. As an intense water sign that can dwell on the dark side of life, their moods can bring on or exacerbate conditions that have to do with menstrual cycles, bathroom issues, hormones, and diabetes." Gerber suggests Scorpios with these issues should deal directly and candidly with negative emotions, and try these tips to help handle stress.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "This zodiac sign is the half-human, half-horse Archer," relates Gerber. "This sign rules the hips, thighs, and vision. It's a rash and expansive sign, and can be accident-prone. They also need to watch over consumption of alcohol and other things they know aren't so good for them. Problems with the hips, sciatic nerve, and eyes are notable." Sagittarius may be tons of fun, but they're most likely to have klutz-alert horoscope listings.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure. As such, it's associated with the bones, knees, teeth, and joints, making these weak spots," says Gerber. "A diet rich in calcium and the vitamins and minerals needed to absorb it is essential. Regular bodywork can help them work out the accumulated tension." She suggests exploring the many benefits of massage, as well as making sure you're getting enough calcium.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Aquarius marches to his or her own drummer, but nevertheless has weak lower legs, ankles, and circulation," according to Gerber. Eating circulation-helping foods is a good start for Aquarius signs, she says, adding that, "They're prone to sprains and strains in these areas, as well as edema, varicose veins and blood-flow issues."
Pisces (February 19-March 20)Tatiana Ayazo /Rd.com "Pisces, the super-sensitive water sign, rules the feet and can experience pain and problems in that area. This zodiac sign also rules the immune system and reflexes," shares Gerber. She suggests detox methods to Pisces signs, like adding these ingredients to skin-care routines and breaking bad sugar habits.
