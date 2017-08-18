Content continues below ad

Stroke: Type O has the lowest risk

ScienceAlert.com has found that people with a blood type other than O (the most common) have a 9 percent higher risk of cardiovascular issues such as stroke. Biologists are still investigating why this might be; one possible explanation is that non-O blood types contain more of the Von Willebrand factor, a protein that has been connected to blood clotting and stroke in the past.