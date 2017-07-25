Water

fizkes/Shutterstock

We all know this one, but it’s important to remember that water is the single best choice for effective weight loss. Whether it’s still or sparkling, aim to make water your go-to beverage choice. Think water is boring? Try adding fresh lemon slices, lime, cucumber, and even a slice of tomato to add flavor without adding many calories. If you find that you’re having trouble drinking a lot of water every day, try these tricks to meet your daily goal.

Vegetable juice

SherSor/Shutterstock

Whether in a can, bottled, or homemade, vegetable juice is an excellent way to get the fiber and nutrients your body needs to fuel your weight loss. If you can find a low-sodium variety, even better. The veggies will keep you fuller longer and the tangy flavor will keep your taste buds happy. Not in the mood for veggies? Try out these fruit juices that also have insane health benefits.

Unsweetened tea

Nishihama/Shutterstock

Green tea has been proven to help boost metabolism and speed up weight loss. Try it hot or iced with a bit of honey for a low-sugar sweet drink. Don’t forget black and oolong teas, too! Both are filled with antioxidants, which can help rid your body of toxins. Read up on these other great benefits of green tea.

Black coffee

NOBUHIRO-ASADA/Shutterstock

A morning cup of joe or an afternoon iced coffee can help spur your weight loss by providing a boost of caffeine that suppresses hunger. Also, coffee has been shown to stimulate thermogenesis, which heats up the body and boosts metabolism. Just be careful about what you add to your coffee—stick to skim milk and very little sugar. Be warned, though, if you always drink your coffee black, science says you’re probably a psychopath.

Skim milk

Billion Photos/Shutterstock

Milk is an excellent source of lean protein, vitamin D, and calcium that can help build your muscles and keep your bones strong. Opt for low-fat or skim milk for all of the vitamins without the added fat. If you are feeling indulgent, add a little chocolate—low-fat chocolate milk is a great option for post-workout muscle recovery.