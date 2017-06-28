Content continues below ad

Best: After a big life change

nd3000/Shutterstock

Let's say you moved to a new home and are all settled in. Or you're in a line of work where you have the summer off. "A new lifestyle and routine is the perfect time to start with new good habits," says Shapiro. That might mean you make small tweaks to start marching toward your larger goal, like starting the day with a healthy breakfast (now's the time to break out your avocado toast skills) or reducing the amount of sugar or cream you have in your coffee.