On a Low-Salt Diet? 9 Healthy Snacks to Curb Your Cravings
Chances are you're eating way too much salt, and most of it is coming from packaged foods—not the shaker on your dining table. So trade your chips and pretzels for healthy, filling snacks that won't blow your sodium budget.
Apples with peanut butteriStock/bhofack2 Peanut butter can be a great low-salt snack, but you have to make sure of one thing—that the only ingredient is plain ground organic peanuts, no salt added. One tablespoon of peanut butter has only 3 mg of sodium, while one medium apple has just 2 mg. "The apple provides you with fiber and water for hydration, and the peanut butter provides you with protein for satiety," says Keri Glassman, RD. Mind the signs that you're eating too much sodium.
Unsalted nutsiStock/YelenaYemchuk Nuts are the powerful disease fighter you probably already have in your pantry. One cup of dry roasted almonds without added salt has only 1 mg of sodium. "Nuts and seeds are a heart-healthy snack when eaten in moderation, providing your body with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats," says Tiffany DeWitt, RD. "Choose the unsalted variety and eat them alone or mixed into yogurt for a crunchy taste."
Air-popped popcorniStock/GoodLifeStudio Popcorn makes an excellent whole grain snack, as long as you're avoiding the butter-and-salt-filled kind. Opt for air-popped popcorn or make homemade popcorn instead. At only 1 mg of sodium per cup, you can munch on this low-salt snack without any guilt. "This kind of popcorn is low in calories—only 31 calories a cup—and doesn't contain any bad oils that can increase fat consumption," says DeWitt. Instead of salt, try adding herbs or nutritional yeast, which has a buttery flavor but is actually dairy-free.
Content continues below ad
EdamameiStock/4kodiak Edamame alone without all that added salt only contains 9 mg of sodium per cup. "Soybeans are a great source of protein, as well as a bit of calcium, iron, and vitamin C." Edamame are a top-ranked source of plant protein for people who don't eat meat.
Raw veggies and Greek-yogurt dipiStock/bhofack2 Carrots and celery sticks are much more enjoyable when you can dunk them in a savory dip, but many are high in salt that quickly make the snack unhealthy. "Swap ranch dressing or other high-sodium dips for a Greek-yogurt based dip to get the same filling taste, but less salt," Glassman says. One medium carrot has 42 mg of sodium, and depending on the brand, many Greek yogurt-based dips can range from 25 to 100 mg of sodium per serving. If you're not into veggies, eat your Greek yogurt with a side of berries. One serving of Greek yogurt contains only 50 to 70 mg of sodium, while a whopping one cup of berries contains just 1 mg. "Get the antioxidant boost of berries and the protein from the yogurt to keep you full and satisfied until your next meal," says Glassman. Check out these other healthy yogurt toppers.
Whole fruitiStock/bhofack2 "Fruit is naturally low in sodium, so pick whatever type your taste buds desire," says DeWitt. A variety of fruits contain just 1 mg of sodium, including strawberries and bananas. Many are also high in potassium, which could help fight high blood pressure, a common symptom of a high-sodium diet.
Content continues below ad
Roasted chickpeasiStock/VeselovaElena Roast chickpeas on a cookie sheet as a protein-rich snack. "Add avocado oil or coconut oil and toss with spices like curry, paprika, and cumin for flavor and an antioxidant boost," Glassman says. Chickpeas are a great low-salt snack, as they only contain 24 mg of sodium per half cup. Just be sure to rinse canned chickpeas before roasting, as the liquid they come packed in is filled with sodium. "These beans are also a great source of fiber to help promote good digestion," she says. These foods are a sneaky source of added salt in your diet.
SmoothieiStock/bravobravo Mixing whole fruits and vegetables is a great way to keep your salt content down. When tossing ingredients in a blender, include foods like leafy greens, peanut butter, strawberries, banana, and avocado, and you'll be keeping your sodium intake below 20 mg, all while getting in your protein, potassium, and healthy fats. Use these tricks to mix up a healthy smoothie.
Kale chipsiStock/Jaynerr Steer clear of store-bought versions, which can be teaming with salt, and bake your own addictive kale chips. Take a bag of raw kale, arrange it in one layer on a cookie sheet, give it a light coating of vegetable spray, and add the herbs and spices of your choice before baking or roasting at about 350 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes. Kale is a naturally low-salt superfood, with 25 mg of sodium per cup, and generous doses of beta-carotene, vitamins C and K, and calcium, among other key nutrients. Here are five more reasons to put kale in your cart.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.