Make it a mocha

Elena Pavlovich/Shutterstock

"Try adding pure cocoa powder to your coffee," advises Stephanie Greenspan, MS, a registered dietitian in Northern New Jersey. You can even use this hack at Starbucks because most of their straw and napkin counters have cocoa sprinklers as well. "It's low in calories and loaded with antioxidants, so just a sprinkle will add flavor without any risk of overdoing the calories," Greenspan says.