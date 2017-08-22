Content continues below ad

Getting started

Prostock-studio/Shutterstock

As with any diet plan, having support helps immensely. I didn't, unfortunately: None of my family members were participating, so I knew I needed to double down on my will power to avoid the carb-heavy foods in the house. I found that preparing keto-friendly meals in advance helped me stay on track, especially when I was in a hurry. A little advice if you're trying this diet: Don't go overboard buying lots of keto snacks such as almonds, pumpkin seeds, and cacoa nibs. You'll find that the high-fat diet keeps you feeling full between meals, and you won't be snacking much. If you're looking for recipes, Pinterest is a great place to start.