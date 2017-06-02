Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

A popular side dish or condiment in many cultures, sauerkraut is basically fermented cabbage. Its fermentation process is similar to that of kimchi or pickles, meaning that heat is not applied during the process, as this will kill the bacteria that makes the fermentation process possible. It's the beneficial probiotics produced during fermentation that are thought to improve digestive function. Warren recommends adding raw sauerkraut and pickles to a large salad filled with various vegetables.

Content continues below ad

Avocado oil

Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com, shutterstock

Another healthy fat that seems to help with weight loss is avocado oil, which is also packed with healthy carbohydrates, protein, fiber, vitamins and minerals. "It's one of the healthiest natural foods in the world," says Lee. "Avocado oil curbs the appetite and helps you to feel full longer, which leads to weight loss." Like coconut oil, avocado oil can be used instead of vegetable oils for frying or roasting, and instead of butter or margarine in baking.