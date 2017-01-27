Content continues below ad

Aloe juice

Aloe juice aka aloe water has been touted as the new coconut water. The bulk of aloe juice is made with aloe vera gel, water, or tea, and then sweeteners and natural flavors may be added. While aloe vera juice supposedly has health benefits, like weight loss and anti-aging properties, none of these claims have ever been scientifically proven. "Although aloe vera does contain high amounts of antioxidants, it has a slightly bitter, citrus-like flavor which is very difficult to drink on its own," says Amidor. "It also has diuretic properties, which if taken in large amounts, can lead to loss of potassium from your body, which is potentially dangerous."