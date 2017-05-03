11 Homemade Baked Chips That Will Break Your Lay’s Addiction
KaleCourtesy Gin ButtersKale chips launched the veggie chip craze, and they aren’t going away any time soon. After all, those thin leaves are practically designed to make crispy chips—no mandoline required. Taking a blow drier to the washed leaves will get rid of any excess water before you add oil and seasonings. But their crispy texture isn’t all that makes kale such a great veggie chip choice. A cup of kale pack in nearly seven times your daily vitamin K needs and twice your vitamin A requirements. Get onboard the bandwagon with these Indian-spiced baked kale chips from Eat Healthy Eat Happy, then find out if you're getting enough vitamins.
ZucchiniCourtesy sugarfreemom.comA medium zucchini (or a serving of its chips) contains more than half of your daily needs for vitamin C, making it an immune-boosting choice. This salt and vinegar version from Sugar-Free Mom is sure to satisfy your flavored chip craving—but with about a third of the fat.
Russet potatoesCourtesy DiethoodYeah, yeah, we know: Potato chips were just what you were trying to avoid, but hear us out. Home baked chips have about half as much fat and sodium as ones you get in a bag, and you’re in control of the salt and oil. Plus, one fresh russet potato packs in about one-third of your daily vitamin C, vitamin B6, and potassium needs, which you wouldn’t get from store-bought chips. Give it a go with these baked chili lime potato chips from Diethood.
SpinachCourtesy acleanbake.comAlready in small leaves, spinach is just begging to turn into snackable chips. And with more than 180 percent of your daily needs for vitamin K and more than half your vitamin A, you won’t be sorry. Try these sea salt and lime spinach chips from A Clean Bake to enjoy that delicate texture in your own kitchen.
RadishesCourtesy A Zesty BiteDon’t just let vitamin C-rich radish slices hide in a salad—let them be the star of snack time. Microwaving radishes before you bake them will soften them up before you get them crispy again in the oven. These radish chips from A Zesty Bite get bold flavor from curry powder, turmeric powder, and paprika.
BeetsCourtesy She Likes FoodPlacing a second baking sheet on top of the one your beets are on will keep your chips flat as they bake—perfect for dipping into your favorite dip. Since beets and goat cheese go together like peanut butter and jelly, try this recipe for beet chips with thyme and balsamic goat cheese dip from She Likes Food. But tempting as it is, don't double-dip.
ApplesCourtesy DiethoodVeggie chips are all the rage, but fruit wants in on the trend too. Fiber-packed apples make a healthy, filling snack, but they can get a bit ho-hum. Mix it up with this apple chip recipe from Diethood, which crisps them up in the microwave, so you’ll be munching within minutes. Get flavor with cinnamon instead of sugar (the natural fruit is plenty sweet already) for a healthier version than the bagged kind.
Butternut squashCourtesy runningtothekitchen.comAs much as we love butternut squash when it’s creamy and sweet, a crispy version is still sure to knock your socks off. And with more than 450 percent of your daily vitamin A—plus a healthy dose of vitamin C, potassium, and vitamin B6—you can finally feel good about your chip addiction. This version from Running to the Kitchen balances the sweet squash with piney rosemary.
EggplantCourtesy runningtothekitchen.comWith 2.5 grams of fiber per serving, eggplant is a stick-to-your-ribs veggie. Even more satisfying? The crunch factor is gets when baked into chips. Give this Mediterranean-spiced version from Running to the Kitchen a try.
Sweet potatoCourtesy edibleperspective.comGive your usual potato chips a sweet upgrade. Russet potatoes don’t contain vitamin A, but a single medium sweet potato packs in more than four times your daily needs. Plus, sweet potatoes contain more vitamin C than russets do, giving your immune system an even bigger boost. Get started with this version from Edible Perspective, which kicks things up with an avocado lime sriracha dip.
BananaCourtesy DiethoodThose banana chips you find in stores sound healthy, but they often have added sugar and oil. Enjoy a crunchy snack without the guilt by making your own. You might already know the fruit packs in 12 percent of your daily potassium needs, but the benefits don't end there. One banana (yes, even chopped and baked into chip form) is an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin B6, and fiber, too. Try this easy version from Diethood either on its own or mixed into granola.
