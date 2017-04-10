Content continues below ad

OK, your traditional cheeseburger isn’t going to help you lose weight, but you can still indulge by nixing the bun. “It’s not that I’m anti-carbs, but it’s more to save carbs for all the other summer fun side dishes,” says Passerrello. Lettuce wraps are a classic low-calorie choice, but sub in a mushroom instead if you miss the more substantial texture of bread. Passerrello recommends eating your burger patty open-face on a grilled Portobello mushroom cap, topped with pesto and mozzarella.

Content continues below ad

Watermelon

Greg Brave/Shutterstock

This summer fruit is juicy and refreshing on a hot day, but it also happens to be a healthy snack that won’t put a dent in your diet. Watermelon gets its name for a reason—its high water content clocks it in at just 46 calories per cup, compared to about 65 calories in a cup of chopped apple. “You can eat a little bigger portion than some of the other fruits for the same calories,” says Passerrello.