Courtesy Nancy Dunham

The massive, wrinkled fat rolls pictured on the Facebook post repulsed me. I blinked hard before I noticed the middle-aged women who had flashed their abdomens for the camera were smiling. And then I saw it—the “fat happens” mantra beneath the photo.

My immediate thought was to delete the post. As I kept studying the picture, though, I decided I had to respond. I couldn’t post anything—not even an “LOL”—that might signal agreement with the sentiment, even though a dear friend had shared it. As a former chair-busting 40-something, I knew karma would punish me if I didn’t speak out.

“It doesn’t have to be that way,” I typed, noticing my left hand tremble just a bit as I pecked out the letters. Candidly, it was difficult to write even that. But those words had changed my life, prompting me to start a journey that led to losing 100 pounds. I hoped at least they’d give others pause.

After I lost the weight, I promised myself I’d never again support the belief that middle-aged women—and men—are destined to grow fat, lose muscle tone, and develop heart disease. I just couldn’t propagate that falsehood once I knew differently.

I was never a fat kid. I ate right, I was active, and I just had fun. But that all stopped after college as I walked the tightrope of my stressful career. Food was my escape. Sure, I tried to lose weight through the years. After dozens of half-hearted, failed efforts—name a diet and I tried it—I gave up. I told everyone I would always be fat. I couldn’t change.

I believed that until my husband and I, joined by two of our closest friends, took a cruise to the Caribbean to celebrate my 50th birthday. I was having incredible knee pain—that tends to happen when you weigh almost 250 pounds—and could hardly hobble around our cabin. Still I agreed to go on a shore excursion around one of the islands.

My knee threatened to give out several times as I slowly walked out of the cabin, around the stairways, and down the gangplank to the van. After hoisting myself into the van and taking a seat, I watched as a massively obese woman (even compared to me!), slowly climbed aboard. Everyone pretended not to notice the woman’s face, scrunched in pain, as she slowly shuffled to her seat.

“Ah, a glimpse into my future,” I jokingly whispered to my friend Sherry.

“No, it’s not,” my friend said in a dead-serious whisper. “It doesn’t have to be that way. You can diet. You can exercise. You can change.”

That simple statement triggered something in me. I started to think about my life and how I’d gone from semi-athletic kid to queen-size pantyhose wearer who could hardly walk a few hundred feet. And how my mom—who didn’t have the internet or DVD workout programs or any of the other more modern conveniences we have now—kept weight gain at bay.

Content continues below ad

Modern weight-loss systems weren’t working. Why not give the tried-and-true method a chance?

These are the lessons I learned in my mission to lose 100 pounds: