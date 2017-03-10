DIY chocolate peanut butter ice cream Grezova-Olga/ShutterStockIt doesn't sound more decadent than this, and Lauren Manganiello, MS, RD, CDN, registered dietitian and certified personal trainer, has found a way to make it healthy. (Get her recipe for chocolate peanut butter ice cream.) "The frozen ripe banana provides a natural sweetness, while the peanut butter and cacao powder make this recipe very tasty. The spinach provides an antioxidant boost, and it's a great way to sneak in extra greens that you won't even taste." While indulging in healthy treats every now and again is totally fine, OD'ing on sugar every day isn't. These are the signs your sweet tooth is out of control.

DIY double chocolate cookies YuliiaHolovchenko/ShutterStock"One of my go-to treats are double chocolate cookies," says Alexis Joseph, MS, RD, LD, and founder of hummusapien.com. "I think it's super important to not deprive yourself and to live life. And let's be honest, I freaking love chocolate." Plus hers are vegan and high in fiber. Great news for chocolate-lovers, these 11 next-level chocolates are loaded with unbelievable health benefits.

Baked apple Fatseyeva/ShutterStock Love apple pie? A baked apple delivers all the homey goodness but without the added sugar. Lemon, cinnamon, and cocoa powder add an antioxidant boost to naturally high fiber apples. Lisa Cohn, RD, nutrition expert for Love apple pie? A baked apple delivers all the homey goodness but without the added sugar. Lemon, cinnamon, and cocoa powder add an antioxidant boost to naturally high fiber apples. Lisa Cohn, RD, nutrition expert for miVIP Surgery Centers , tops a cored Granny Smith with lemon, cinnamon, and cocoa powder, pops it into the oven for 25 minutes at 375 degrees, and finishes it with a dollop of plain yogurt. Apples are a great source of fiber, but they shouldn't be your only source. Read up on the signs you're not getting enough fiber in your diet

DIY frozen dark chocolate banana pops Agnes-Kantaruk/ShutterStockNo matter the time of year, a chocolate dipped banana always seems to hit the spot. These frozen dark chocolate banana pops are a decadent, grown up take on a childhood favorite. And did we mention, they're packed with good-for-you ingredients? "These pops are one of my favorites because they include tons of healthy nutrients, like fiber from the bananas, an antioxidant punch from the dark chocolate, and healthy fats from the almonds," says Taylor Riggs, RD, LDN, creator of Simply Taylor, and author of Real Food, Real Simple. Wondering what nutritionists eat on the go? These are the 17 snacks nutritionists always keep in their bags.

PB&J Tatyana-Aksenova/ShutterStockWhen Sharon Palmer, the Plant-Powered Dietitian and nutrition expert for BFree Foods, wants something sweet, she turns to a beloved classic...but gives it a healthy twist. "One of my favorite treats is a good old-fashioned PB&J—the sweetness of a spoonful of jam atop that earthy, nutty peanut butter on a piece of toasted BFree Seeded Brown Bread." Trying to stick to your diet? While fast food isn't ideal, sometimes you're strapped for time and it's the only option. At least you can avoid a high calorie disaster by reading up on the nutritionist-approved eats at Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A, and Panera.

DIY Paleo mocha truffles Miadzvedzeu-Raman/ShutterStock Raw cashews, medjool dates, raw cacao powder, shredded coconut, ground coffee beans, cinnamon, sea salt, a food processor, and a fridge is all you need to whip up a batch of Raw cashews, medjool dates, raw cacao powder, shredded coconut, ground coffee beans, cinnamon, sea salt, a food processor, and a fridge is all you need to whip up a batch of Paleo mocha truffles . "I love these because they are full of superfoods, healthy fats, and taste like heaven," says Shira Lenchewski, MS, RD, and creator of ShiraRD . On the Paleo diet? These are the snacks you should be eating

DIY banana chocolate muffins Gajus/ShutterStock"I'm a big believer in balance, and I'm all about indulging when a craving hits. If I have healthier treats like banana chocolate muffins on hand, all the better!" says Joseph. If you're craving a bit more cocoa, go ahead and microwave with a few extra dark chocolate chips. Be sure to grab a bag that's at least 75 percent cocoa. Beyond just tasting great, dark chocolate can actually reduce stress.

Oatmeal with berries, nuts, and dark chocolate Erika-J-Mitchell/ShutterStockOne sweet way to start the day? Oatmeal with fresh raspberries, chopped dates, roasted organic hazelnuts, and mini dark chocolate chips. "This recipe is great balancing energy levels. Oats have a lot of fiber that supports digestion, while hazelnuts add healthy fats," says Cohn. Love oatmeal? Try these 10 delicious ideas to make overnight oats more flavorful than ever.

