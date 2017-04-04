Content continues below ad

Side effects

Subbotina Anna/Shutterstock

Many people who commit to a ketogenic diet come down with what's known as the ketogenic flu. "It's basically the sugar leaving your body," Levine says. On day four, Levine did start experiencing flu-like symptoms. "I could barely get out of bed and get my clothes on," she says. "I felt like I had the flu, minus the fever." Ramiro Gallardo, the owner of the spa, advised Levine to keep moving to get through it. "I spent a good part of the day walking back in forth in the pool, feeling like I was 90 years old," Levine says. The next day she was able to participate in a yoga class and a walk on the beach. "Once I got through that, I felt quite good."