Tie a ribbon on it

hareluya/Shutterstock

The "femmes françaises" are famously svelte despite being surrounded by French bread, French pastries, and delicious French food in general. But according to health guru and native of France Valerie Orsoni, French women have "le petit secret" or a little secret to help them lose weight. "We wear a ribbon around the waist and underneath the clothes when we go out for dinner," she said. "It keeps us conscious of the tummy—particularly if the ribbon starts to feel tighter as the evening goes on!" Simple, elegant, and chic? Oui!