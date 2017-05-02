12 Most Filling Fruits and Vegetables, According to Nutritionists
You know fresh produce is healthy, but who wants to be hungry an hour after eating them? These are the fruits and veggies most likely to keep you satisfied.
ArtichokeVincenzo Di Dio/ShutterstockFruits and vegetables are the cornerstone of any healthy eating or weight loss plan, but they can also be challenging if you're looking to curb your hunger. After all, if you're starving soon after eating them, you'll be less likely to stick to your goals. So which fill you up best? The secret is in the fiber. "Fiber helps keep us feeling fuller longer, as it slows gastric emptying, keeping food in our stomach as it breaks down," says Bridget Murphy, MS, a registered dietitian at NYU Langone Medical Center. "It is estimated that the average American consumes only about 12 grams of fiber per day—less than half the recommendation of 25 to 30 grams of fiber per day for women, and 30 to 35 grams for men." One fiber-filled veggie she recommends is artichoke—one cup of artichoke hearts has nearly nine grams! Plus, according to the University of Michigan, they aid digestion, making your stomach feel full but not uncomfortable. Find out why artichokes sweeten water, and other foods that trick your taste buds.
PotatoOlexiy Bayev/ShutterstockOne filling veggie that's undeservedly gotten a bad rap over the years is the potato. "This vegetable receives a lot of criticism for contributing to weight gain because of tendencies to fry it or add multiple condiments such as butter or sour cream," says Jeanne Piga-Plunkett, RD, co-director of the Dietetic Internship Program at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). So, if you prepare them without all the additives, they can be healthy and fill you up with fiber. "Fiber contributes to that feeling of fullness and satiety," Piga-Plunkett says. Potatoes are high on the glycemic index, meaning they have a lot of carbs—but they're only around 110 calories and have zero fat, according to a University of California study that showed people who ate potatoes still lost weight. If you're hesitant about white potatoes, sweet potatoes are low on the glycemic index but still high in fiber, Piga-Plunkett says. Or, try butternut squash. "It's low calorie—100 grams equals 45 calories—and is an excellent source of fiber," she says. Try Greek yogurt instead of sour cream as a topping for your baked potato, and read about other healthier versions of your favorite condiments.
BananaPIMPAN/ShutterstockBananas are great for recharging your body, and even come in their own handy packaging to grab and go. One study even found that bananas were just as good at refueling athletes as sports drinks—with extra nutritional benefits such as potassium and vitamin B6. And although bananas are higher in calories than other fruits, they hold unique benefits as a filling snack. "Rich in fiber, slightly green bananas contain a source of resistant starch which is slower digested, promoting fullness," says Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDE, author of Belly Fat Diet for Dummies. Resistant starch isn't digested by the body, so it fills you up without turning into fat. In a study from Skidmore College, women who ate foods with resistant starch and protein burned more fat and felt fuller than those who ate regular starch and protein. If you want a sweeter taste, go for a browner banana, Piga-Plunkett says, which will still be low in fat. "It has been rumored that bananas have some form of fat contributing to satiety, but when reviewed, it is less than one percent," she says. Find out 20 surprising uses for bananas.
AppleAMBERORDONEZ/ShutterstockThe old adage about apples keeping the doctor away just might be true, so eat up. "Apples provide a combination of fiber and water that allows them to promote a feeling of fullness," Palinski-Wade says. Apples also contain pectin, a soluble fiber which has been shown in studies to satisfy hunger. "Soluble fiber dissolves in water and will form a gel material known as pectin," says Lucy Lengfelder, a dietetic intern at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). "This will help to lower your cholesterol and decrease your blood glucose level." Soluble fiber is found in oats, legumes, and some fruits and veggies—but most contain insoluble fiber instead (which aids bowel health), so apples are a bit unique in this way. One study from Florida State University found women who ate 240 calories a day of dried apple did not gain weight—instead, they lost over three pounds in six months, likely because the apples made them less likely to eat other foods. Palinski-Wade suggests crunching apples slowly, as eating slowly promotes fullness. Here's why apples could help you live longer.
CauliflowerLiliya Kandrashevich/ShutterstockBecause of its bland flavor and heartiness, cauliflower has become a replacement for everything from rice to pizza crust, and with good reason: It's a healthier, filling substitute. "Cauliflower is becoming the most versatile vegetable—it can be roasted, boiled, mashed, and added to items to increase vegetable intake," says Piga-Plunkett. "It can be added frozen to smoothies, increasing fiber and a feeling of fullness without much flavor changes." Cauliflower is also a good source of vitamins C, K, and folate, she says. "As a cruciferous vegetable, the high fiber content of cauliflower promotes fullness as it slows digestion," Palinski-Wade says. Other benefits? A reduction in heart disease risk and even cancer, according to studies. Find out how to make cauliflower pizza, and other tricks to eat healthier without trying.
BerriesAvdeyukphoto/ShutterstockThese little poppers make the perfect snack, and it's hard to go overboard on them. "A comment you will never hear is that I gained weight eating five servings of fresh fruits," says Lengfelder, so if you want to replace your evening snack of chips or pretzels with a bowl of berries, go for it. Because they're not high in calories, you can eat more of them—and substituting for calorically dense foods will aid in weight reduction, she says. Berries like blueberries and blackberries are also "high in phytochemicals and antioxidants, which prevent inflammation at the cellular level," Lengfelder says. Studies show berries may protect against obesity and cardiovascular disease, making them a great choice for dessert. "I would recommend berries as they do have high fiber—one cup of raspberries has eight grams of fiber—but also a whole unique panel of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that will keep us feeling energized as well as satiated," Murphy says. Read five ways to choose the best berries.
CarrotsTim UR/ShutterstockCarrots are also a filling, satisfying snack—they're sweet without being high in sugar. And because they're crunchy, they won't get smushed in your bag if you're on the go. "The fiber content of carrots provides a feeling of fullness with few calories," Palinski-Wade says. Another benefit for carrots is they can be used as bulk in recipes to fill you up and increase the nutritional content of your meal with fewer calories. "They can add both flavor and fiber when pureed and included in recipes such as hummus, tomato sauces, and chilies," Piga-Plunkett says. If you need a way to get your kids to eat them, try giving them a cool name—a study from Cornell showed that youngsters were more likely to eat the veggies if they were called "X-ray vision carrots." Here are six surprising health benefits of eating your carrots.
Avocadokiboka/ShutterstockAvocados are probably the most hunger-satisfying of all fruits and veggies, partly because the do contain more calories—240 a cup. But, they're a good way to stay fuller longer with healthy fats. "Replacing saturated fat with unsaturated fat [as is found in avocado] increases feeling of fullness, and can lower cholesterol levels," Lengfelder says. Just make sure you're not eating it with unhealthy chips! But as part of a good diet, "research has found that the addition of half an avocado to a meal increased satiety and lessened the desire to eat after a meal, without elevating blood glucose levels," Palinski-Wade says. Although they calorically denser, they are also nutrient dense—so fullness is combined with the body getting what it needs, giving you a natural signal to stop eating before you overdo it. Find out the trick to making sure your avocado is ripe every time.
DatesBrent Hofacker/ShutterstockDates are an exotic, sweet treat with health benefits. Date syrup, the liquid derived from dates, has been shown in studies to have antibacterial properties. Dates do contain a lot of calories and sugar—but also lots of fiber. For this reason, Palinski-Wade says they're a filling substitute to make desserts healthier. "Dates are a great way to enhance the sweetness of a recipe without added sugar," she says. "Swapping out added sugars for dates can increase the fiber content of a recipe while reducing the amount of refined carbohydrates. This change may slow down how quickly the food is digested, promoting an increased feeling of satiety when compared to recipes rich in added sugars."
Brussels sproutsCara Foto/ShutterstockLike its relative cauliflower, Brussels sprouts are a satisfying side dish. "Brussels sprouts are rich in fiber, which promotes fullness as well as lower cholesterol levels," Palinski-Wade says. Another benefit for your tummy: Brussels sprouts are an antioxidant-rich food, protecting our GI system and sustaining intestinal immune function, Piga-Plunkett says. A study from South Dakota State University even showed that a compound found in Brussels sprouts may alleviate inflammatory bowel disease. But watch out—eating too many may have unpleasant side effects. "Brussels sprouts can leave people feeling bloated and gassy, so be careful of volume," Murphy says. Find out about other powerful nutrients that slay disease.
WatermelonP fotography/ShutterstockWho doesn't love the juiciness of a ripe watermelon? All that liquid is a great way to keep you feeling fuller—just like drinking a glass of water can make you less hungry, so can chowing down on this fruit. "Watermelon is over 94 percent water," Palinski-Wade says. "This excess volume of fluid promotes fullness without many additional calories." Plus, it has other health benefits—it's a great source of vitamins A and C, and potassium. "Watermelon contains lycopene, which is an antioxidant carotenoid," Lengfelder says. "It can contribute to reducing heart disease and various cancers." A study from Florida State also showed it lowered blood pressure. Although it doesn't have much fiber, you can eat a lot of it because it's so low in calories and carbs, so feel free to indulge—and the more you eat, the more fiber you get. You have to see these eight spectacular watermelon carving ideas.
Pulsesdeepak bishnoi/ShutterstockYou might not have heard of "pulses," but you've definitely eaten them. Technically vegetables, pulses are legumes including beans, chickpeas, lentils, and dried peas. "Pulses have eight grams of filling protein per half-cup serving, cooked—that's double the protein of quinoa, making pulses one of the best sources of plant-based protein," Palinski-Wade says. The combination of protein and fiber in pulses also makes them one of the most filling vegetable options there is. According to a study from Europe, pea protein staved off hunger better than whey protein, so it may be a better option for adding to smoothies. Another recent review of research found that pulses helped people lose weight and keep it off, likely because of these hunger-satisfying properties. Plus, they have other health benefits, too: "A diet rich in pulses may reduce cholesterol levels, and the risk of heart disease, certain cancers, and even lower the risk of obesity," Palinski-Wade says. Here are more ways beans blast fat and curb cravings.
