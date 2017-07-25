Stop counting calories Courtesy David Isaacsen, MamaSezz.comDavid Isaacsen went from 240 pounds to 185, but getting those last few pounds off meant he needed to let go of his focus on calories and shift it to the type of meals and snacks he was eating. Even though he calls himself a "good ole' boy" who loved meat and thought vegans were "weaklings," he gave a plant-based diet a try to see if it would help him knock off those handful of pounds. As he learned, plants can still provide healthy protein sources. "I didn't really exercise or count calories, carbs, or proteins. I just ate wholefood, plant-based meals: which means nothing processed, no dairy or meat. The weight melted off me, within a week I'd lost 10 pounds," he shared. Now, he maintains the diet and is proud that he can do 100 push-ups daily, hold a plank pose—plus get great scores on his blood tests. His next challenge? Running a Tough Mudder race in August, and turning 50 in November.

More cardio, switch to Paleo Courtesy Seamair Briste Photography, Courtesy Alex Cox PhotographyCardio is key when it comes to shedding pounds, which is why it's important to know these high-intensity-interval-training tips. But when actor and director Eric Schumacher needed to kick 10 pesky pounds for a role he wanted to audition for, he was worried: Schumacher didn't just need to drop the weight ASAP, but he had to keep it off for filming if he got the gig—playing the role of Doc Holliday in the feature film, Tombstone Rashomon. Because the character was ill and suffered from tuberculosis, Schumacher needed to look the part. "After panicking for about two days I finally called my two fittest friends, and they both recommended specific cardio-heavy workouts focusing on the core. One also suggested that I immediately start on the Paleo diet, and reduce calories little by little as needed. That was the one habit that made the most difference," he shared. Schumacher got down to a trim 135 and landed the role.

Walk for every meal Courtesy PossiblePat InstagramWalking for weight loss works—and there are several proven programs. But consider this—what if you had to take a hike to get every little thing that you ate? That would definitely cut down on mindless snacking, and it worked like a charm for Pasquale Brocco, enabling him to shed the last of his incredible 328 pound-loss as he dropped from 608 to 280. "The habit I set up was to walk to get every meal! I decided I would throw away all the bad food in my house and, if I wanted to eat, I would exercise to get my meals! So I walked two miles for each meal, three to four times a day," he explained.

Recognize sugar addiction Courtesy Renée Jones, AuthorHave you come to terms with your love for the sweet stuff? Do you know the best way to crack your sugar addiction? Failing to answer those questions were keeping Renee Jones from shedding her last few pounds. "I finally addressed my 'sugar addict' and created this rule/habit for myself: I only have sugar on Sundays," she explains. "In the first week or two I might have been standing in the pantry staring down the chocolate chips and saying the rule through gritted teeth, but even that process reinforced my commitment. Reducing sugar reduced my cravings as it balanced out my blood sugar, which regulated my hunger. Now I sometimes skip the sugar altogether because sugar always wants more, igniting cravings, and depositing extra on my hips. Who needs that?"

Restructure priorities Courtesy Scott DeutyNo matter how hard you try to manage (and micromanage) your time, there's always one of those days when you can't finish your to-do list. When you're overbooked, what gives? Like most people, Scott Deuty used to skip exercise when he got too busy. But he wasn't able to reach 172 pounds (after starting at 221) until he restructured his priorities to focus on fitness. "I started to plan my day around my workout, instead of planning my workout around my day. And to make myself stick to it, I made my routine fun instead of difficult. I hiked the beauty of Colorado and worked with dumbbells on the deck instead of inside a gym," he said.

Start lifting weights Courtesy kyra williamsTo get the physique that she always dreamed of having, personal trainer Kyra Williams knew something had to change. To get from 165 pounds down to 140, she didn't make a big change in her cardio or diet. Instead, she starting pumping iron. "When I started strength training, it built muscle, and my metabolism increased exponentially. I fell in love and it got me motivated to go to the gym every single day, not just because of the physical changes I saw, but also I just thought it was so fun," she says. "Because it increased my metabolism, I didn't have to be quite so careful about things I put into my body. Don't get me wrong, I wanted to eat healthier to fuel the workouts I was so passionate about, but a few bites here and there of cookies and pizza didn't seem to throw off my physique nearly as much."



