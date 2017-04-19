via fitnessgoals.comA clean diet is great, but nobody’s perfect. Sometimes you just have to treat yourself.

Giving in to food temptation every once in a while isn’t just fine—it’s actually good for you. One study in the Journal of Consumer Psychology put volunteers on diet plans of 10,500 calories a week. For one group, that meant 1,500 calories every day, but the other ate 1,300 six days a week, leaving wiggle room for a cheat day on Sunday. Both groups had similar weight loss, but the ones who could pig out on the weekend had stronger motivation and better moods.

via fitnessgoals.comStill, don’t let every day become a “cheat day” or go overboard when you do indulge. To help keep your weight in check, fitnessgoals.com created an infographic showing how to work off a cheat meal. So if you are thinking of supersizing your fries, you’ll know how long it would take to burn off those calories.