Content continues below ad

We can't always be our own biggest cheerleaders. "Pre-kids, I was a Vikings' cheerleader, so working out was part of the deal. I could go before or after work, day or night, whenever. Now I have a family and a more demanding schedule so working out isn't as easy to fit in," Heather Krause, 38, says. "My workouts change constantly—that's the season of life I'm in. I prefer working out in the morning after my kids head to school. I have a group of friends who help keep me accountable, which is my best motivation. It gives me time with them and if I know they're going to show up (for a workout), I wouldn't dare skip out."

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Keep your eye on the big picture

"When I used to coach people, I would ask them to write down the top three most important things in their lives. I'd hear the same three things over and over again: job, family, and faith. Then I'd say, 'okay, so, what is the one aspect you can change in your life to make all three of those things better?' Your health. That's the answer," Hawley says. "Think about it. If you want to improve your relationships—at work and at home—guess what? You have to be around. If I want to be there for my kids, I need to be at their games, coaching, and staying active. I need to be healthy. If you want to improve your faith, you have to be able to pray, read, and think with intent. A healthy body is a healthy mind. Fitness is the golden nugget—it's your answer to improvement across the board."