What if we told you that the latest fitness class literally requires you to fall asleep? Sounds too good to be true, right? But trust us: This fitness trend might not make you break a sweat, but you can still reap some amazing mental and physical rewards after just 30 minutes.

Hailed as the “anticlass class,” AntiGravity Cocooning helps its participants “achieve peak Zen levels, calm down, restore, and improve your mobility,” according to POPSUGAR. Classes range from about 15 to 45 minutes in length, with most lasting just 30 minutes. That makes it easy to pop by for a quick nap during your lunch break or between errands on a busy weekend. (You can also rent a space in a nap bar, by the way.) No excuses allowed!

danjaivanov/Shutterstock

That’s not all there is to this new trend. For one, napping has huge, science-backed benefits for your brain. Plus, “this class adds the perfect balance to any workout routine, as it helps to create more mobility and awareness in the body,” Michelle Opperman, trainer and director of group fitness at Crunch Fitness in San Francisco, told POPSUGAR. For two amazing health perks rolled into one, it’s definitely worth a try.

You’ll begin each class with a warmup that focuses on opening your spine and hips, improving your range of motion, and stabilizing your abdominal muscles—all while hanging from the ceiling in your own little cocoon. From there, you will move into a comfortable sleeping position for your 30-minute power nap. A gentle wake-up routine marks the final stage, and if all goes as promised, you will leave the class feeling renewed, refreshed, and ready to take on the day.

Consider this your excuse to skip the cardio and go straight for the cocoon. And if you prefer to sleep in a bed, there’s a fitness class for that, too.