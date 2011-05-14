Riding a bike burns lots of calories — even when you’re just cruising along soaking in the sunshine. The Compendium of Physical Activities Tracking Guide states the number of calories a 150-pound rider burns per hour, based on pace, below. Heavier riders will burn more.

Yev Haidamaka / Rd.com

An hour of riding at…

Less than 10 mph, very leisurely will burn 272 calories

10 to 12 mph, easy will burn 408 calories

12 to 14 mph moderate will burn 544 calories

14 to 16 mph, vigorous will burn 680 calories

16 to 19 mph, very fast will burn 816 calories

More than 20 mph, racing speed will burn 1,088 calories

New riders can expect to pedal along at about 10 mph, working up to 14 or 15 mph. Start out riding 20 to 30 minutes most days, working up to longer rides, especially on the weekends. To get fitter (and lose weight) faster, try adding intervals (short bursts of hard efforts) to your rides twice a week.

