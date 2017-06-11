One of the best "value" exercises—i.e. a high calorie burner—is rowing. "It is a resistance exercise and you utilize your entire body if done properly," says Marks. "Three of the biggest muscles areas of your body are engaged including your back, legs, and shoulders. Up to nine muscle groups are used—your biceps, triceps, back, shoulders, lats, glutes, quads, hamstrings, and core! The higher the intensity of the workout, the more you burn. An average 150-pound person can burn 316 calories per half hour of rowing." Jenny Schatzle, trainer and founder of the Jenny Schaltze Program, suggests the following 1500-meter rowing interval workout: Warm up for 300 meters; sprint (row as fast and smooth as you can) for 200 meters; recover (slow your pace but keep good form) for 100 meters; sprint for 200 meters; recover for 100 meters; sprint for 200 meters; recover for 100 meters; and sprint for 300 meters.

Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Burpees

Syda-Productions/Shutterstock

Schaltze refers to burpees as "the exercise we love to hate"—and for good reason: "After 5 minutes of burpees you'll be sweaty, and the next day you'll be sore." If you're not familiar with a burpee, the movement is this: squat down, kick your feet out behind you and go into a push-up, bring your feet back to meet your hands and jump up, clapping your hands above your head. "Burpees require a whole body muscle recruitment: you are strength training by doing squats and push-ups, and at the same time your heart rate is elevated to a cardiovascular push," explains Schaltze. "You are getting the best bang for you buck with this one movement." Schaltze's 5-minute burpee workout involves doing as many burpees as you can in 40 seconds, resting for 20 seconds, and repeating for 5 minutes in total. Burpees can burn 10 calories per minute for the average 155-pound person.