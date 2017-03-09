Pop Sculpt @ Pop Physique DSerov/ShutterStockPop Physique is a sexier version of your standard barre class. Created by Jennifer Williams, a former professional ballet dancer and Pilates instructor, and her husband Deric, a brand developer, you'll sculpt and tone through a combination of strength work and stretches for one hour. And talk about results; Pop Physique promises improved posture and flexibility, increased body awareness—and a hotter sex life! Read up on the sexiest possible dance moves, according to science.

305 Fitness ESB-Professional/ShutterStockWhere can you dance your way fit? 305 Fitness. Founded by Sadie Kurzban, this Miami-inspired high intensity cardio, dance party can torches up to 800 calories. Each 55-minute workout includes sprint intervals, sculpting, and a cool down stretch. And did we mention there's a live DJ in every class? 305 Fitness currently has locations in New York, Boston, and Washington D.C.—with one in Los Angeles coming soon. Find out what top fitness instructors (including Sadie Kurzban) really eat to refuel post-workout.

barre3 Courtesy Barre3Barre3 is rooted in three fitness disciplines: ballet barre, Pilates, and yoga. While many boutique fitness studios offer several types of classes, barre3 offers one class for everyone—moves can be adapted for your personal fitness level. "Our goal is to help you get in tune with your body and push it to new levels, constantly fatiguing your muscles and then restoring them," says founder Sadie Lincoln. Expect 60 minutes of endorphin-boosting, muscle-burning movements. This transformative workout builds lean, toned muscles and increases your metabolism. Wondering what workout you should be doing? Take this quiz to find out the fitness routine that will keep you motivated.

We Flow HardTM Vinyasa @ Y7 PK.Inspiration_06/ShutterStockThe hottest yoga class in NYC? Y7. This sweat-dripping, music pumping, candle lit, vinyasa flow class is unlike any other yoga class. The inspiration behind it: "I really wanted to get into yoga for not only physical but mental benefits. I love music and wanted a space that was challenging, motivating, intimate all while listening to great music," says Sarah Levey, Y7 founder. "We also practice one breath to one movement and uses infrared heating technology to heat the room." Just being in the room you can burn up to 300 calories because of the heat—add in a fast flow class and you could burn up to 500 calories. You'll always find a ton of ab burning moves in class, plank ab work. and a ton of navasana (boat pose) variations. Check out the many health benefits of yoga.

iLovekickboxing Syda-Productions/ShutterStockiLovekickboxing allows participants to work out like a professional fighter. Members gear up with boxing gloves to perform conditioning drills and kickboxing techniques. Through high Intensity interval training, this action-packed 60-minute class can burn between 450 and 800 calories. There are 180 currently studios across the country, including, Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Seattle. Don't miss the new fitness trends for 2017.

Burn Pilates blends the best aspects of Pilates, cardio, and strength training into a body sculpting, heart-pumping 55-minute workout—that can burn up to 900 calories per class! Expect classic Pilates mat work series to strengthen your core, free weights to tone muscles and build strength, and high-intensity training (HIIT) drills to build endurance. The best part (other than the results): From beginners to pro athletes, exercises can be modified and customized to meet personal fitness goals (each class offers three variation levels for each move). Don't miss the eight mistakes you're making in group fitness classes

Bungee Flight: Adrenaline Rush @ Crunch Denys-Kurbatov/ShutterStockCalling all adrenaline junkies! Crunch's newest class (which launched at select locations nationwide in February 2017), Bungee Flight: Adrenaline Rush is a high-flying, gravity-defying workout. This full-body workout utilizes the 4D PRO (a special bungee) to strengthen muscles, burn calories and have a ton of fun. According to Crunch, "this is your chance to throw caution to the wind, take flight, and soar your way to a better body." Wondering what to wear to your next workout class? Here, your guide to the most flattering fitness gear.

The Rope @ Studio B David-Pereiras/ShutterStockDid you know that jump roping burns more than 10 calories a minute? Created by Amanda Kloots, a former Broadway dancer and personal trainer, The Rope at Bandier's Studio B is a hybrid dance, cross-fit and, yes you guessed it, jump rope class! By combining intervals of jumping (using a jump rope in ways you've never imagined), dancing, and sculpting moves, this high energy workout can sizzle up to 800 calories in a single hour.

Burn @ Pilates One Podushko-Alexander/ShutterStockShort on time? Fitting in just 30 minutes of fitness each day can change your body—that is when it's half an hour on a Versaclimber. In November 2016, Pilates One founder and trainer Jeannine Bergmann launched Burn. This intense 30-minute class uses the Versa Climber activates the whole body, simultaneously strengthening the upper and lower body—and the core strength. Looking for more moves to target your midsection? These four easy plank exercises will transform your abs.

