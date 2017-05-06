Content continues below ad

You lean on the static handles

Phoenixns/Shutterstock

Leaning on the static handles in the center console is one of the most common mistakes trainers see at the gym. If you’re slouched over the handrails constantly, your body doesn’t work as hard because the handles act as your support throughout the workout instead of your body. “We already spend a lot of time slouched, so why reinforce it while you exercise?,” says Halvorson. “Elliptical machines allow you to stand nice and upright to help improve posture, promote better circulation, and work muscles more efficiently.” To maintain good posture, engage your abs (think of it like getting punched in the stomach, your natural response would be to draw in and flex your abs, which helps protect and stabilize your spine, that's the kind of core engagement you want) and pretend there’s a string attached to the crown of your head and the ceiling, pulling you up straight and tall. For an additional burn, take advantage of those swinging handlebars (if your machine has them) to work out your arms and shoulders, too. Make sure you still use your legs and not just your arms to keep up momentum.