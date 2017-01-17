Is Exercise Is Getting You Nowhere? This Might Be Why
Don't worry, your scale isn't broken. There's a reason why your workouts aren't, well, working.
Istock/squaredpixels
If you diligently hit the gym every day, but you’re not seeing a change in your muscle tone or body shape, you may be a non-responder. What does that mean exactly? Joselynne Boschen, Nike Master Trainer and Fitness & Lifestyle Expert at health app Lifesum, likes to refer to this situation as hitting a plateau in your exercise regime.
Thankfully, being an exercise non-responder isn’t a lifelong sentence; The trick might just be switching up your exercise routine. Practice different types of exercising such as cardio, high-intensity interval training, and strength and endurance training, and, of course, keep tabs on your diet.
“When your body gets used to doing something in any pattern, it will stay in that state of consistency,” Boschen said. What Boschen means by this is that your body adapts and gets used to the routines you put it through. Therefore, if you’re burning a certain number of calories every day your body will think that is the norm, and you won’t see results.
To get those visible results, one of the most important factors—besides the obvious diet and exercise—is making sure you rest. “In order for muscle and definition to show, you need the recovery,” Boschen said. A problem with many non-responders is that they over train and don’t allow time for their body to recuperate. Consistently adding new workouts that you’re doing too frequently and not watching the foods you eat can be counterproductive.
But how do you know if your new workout isn’t working either? What if you’re a non-responder to that one too? When you start a new workout routine, check your pulse—that’s your baseline number. If that number hasn’t gone down after a month, says the New York Times, it’s time to go back to the exercise drawing board.
Bottom line: Educate yourself on what type of exercise is best for your body and lifestyle and start off slow. With time, rest, and diet changes will come results. Need some extra motivation? Try these 11 tricks.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And about to get a whole lot healthier.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.