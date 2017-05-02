Content continues below ad

Bananas

Gamzova-Olga/Shutterstock

Bananas are an ideal pre-workout snack because they are easily digestible and packed with carbohydrates and potassium, which helps prevent muscle cramping. "If you want to burn fat, you need a hard workout, and you need some carbs to get you through the class," says Currie. "Slice a banana into some plain yogurt, and you have the carbs along with the protein that you need to build muscle."