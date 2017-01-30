Quinoa

istock/HandmadePictures

Quinoa is unique in that it's one of very few plant-based foods that's a complete protein. "Complete proteins contain all nine essential amino acids that your body needs, but can't produce on its own," says Dr. Davis. Though meat eaters get plenty of protein through beef, chicken, fish, eggs, and dairy, vegetarians and vegans can turn to quinoa, usually considered a grain but actually a seed, to help pick up the slack. Quinoa packs in 8 grams of protein per cup and is a good source of fiber and iron to boot.