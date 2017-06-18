via lolewoman.com for Best-HealthYour heart rate is a useful thing to keep in mind when you exercise. It not only tells you how hard you’re working, but it can also tell you if you’re burning fat. So, when Lolë told me a few months ago that they would be launching its Smart Bra, a sports bra that tracks heart rate, I had to try it.

Lolë held a media event to try the sports bra at a bar class. Not exactly a cardio class – my heart rate was 97 bpm at the end of the workout. I’m sure it was meant more for influencers to share photos, but I needed a true HIIT class to really test it out.

The heart rate monitor sports bra test drive

I wore the heart rate sports bra to a 30 minute HIIT circuit class. After a 10 minute-warm up, I did side lunges and curtsy squats, glider pushups, TRX pushups and extensions and plyometric jumps landing on one foot, with 30-second sprints on the treadmill between exercises.

Here’s what you need to know

The Lolë Smart Bra X and MI Pulse Universal Heart Rate Monitor are sold separately.

The bra is a high impact bra with moulded cups, a double back eye-hook closure. (yes! Just what we need after a sweaty workout.) It comes in sizes S, M and L.

The straps are adjustable, so they can sit straight over your shoulder blades or you can have them criss-crossed.

The monitor just snaps on the band in the centre front of the bra. You remove it to wash the bra.

It’s a universal heart rate monitor so it works with blue-tooth fitness apps for your phone or smart watch that monitors heart rate.

The sports bra has two sensor pads under each breast. It works like those band heart rate monitors.

via lolewoman.com for Best-Health What I loved

The bra is comfortable and easy to get on and off.

It’s black, so I don’t have to think about what will go with it – especially with tanks and tees that expose the back.

It was easy to sync with my iPhone and Apple Watch. I just turned on my Bluetooth in my settings, and then in the app connected the device. (To test the sports bra I used Wahoo Fitness—, but you can use whatever fitness app you prefer, as long as it includes a heart rate monitor feature.)

I didn’t notice the heart rate monitor during the workout. I find wrist monitors slip, and the chest belt ones are so awkward with a sports bra. So, putting it in the sports bra is genius.

What I learned

This was an average workout for me, and my max heart rate was 215 bpm, with an average of 154 bpm. According to online fat-burning zone calculators, I should be working out at 147 bpm. I burned 265 calories in the workout.