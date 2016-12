Maybe one of your New Year's Resolutions is to run your first full marathon , but training for a marathon is, well, a marathon not a sprint. Now is not the time to hog the treadmill for two hours unless there are several others open and free. Be aware and notice if any other gym-goers seem to be checking on your status before you add that extra 30 minutes and, don't worry, as the weeks go by and you gradually add time to your workout, the gym will simultaneously get more and more empty.