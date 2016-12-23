If you're nervous to navigate the busy weight room floor on your own, hire a personal trainer who will scope out open machines or even ask other gym-goers when they'll be finished (helping you to avoid any awkward encounters).

Befriend your classmates

If you do attend classes at busy times, look around for the veteran student and ask if the bike next to them is taken. They will tell you if Jim's been riding that same bike for the past 10 years and they'll probably tell you whether you ask or not so you may as well get on their good side. Plus, making friends will help you stick with your goals!