6 Spinning Mistakes: Why You Haven’t Lost Weight with Spinning

Spinning Mistake #2: Your posture is all wrong

shutterstock

ischial tuberosity, which you feel in your bum when you sit down

Now that your bike is adjusted, ask yourself how you feel on the bike. Are you comfortable? Is the movement smooth as you push the pedals? If you said no to any of those questions, check out this riding posture checklist and adjust your form and burn more calories. • Are your sit bones (the) planted evenly and balanced on the saddle (spin talk for bike seat)? When you’re standing on the pedals, is your body hovering over the middle of the bike? • Are your flat feet on the pedals? • Do you have a slight bend in your elbows and a light grip on the handlebars? • Is your core engaged? If someone were to come and poke you in the side, would you keep your balance on the bike? Balance is key, says Lebovitz. It helps you engage the glutes and quads properly (and get a better workout). “You will be able to focus more on specific muscle groups and increase their power output or watts.”