Squat with front kick

De Repente/Shutterstock

Adding a kick to your squat adds an element of fun, ups your cardio, and helps improve coordination and balance. Perform a squat and as you stand up, shift your weight to one leg and kick the other leg out straight in front. "Keep the stance leg long and straight and avoid kicking too high," says Ross. Perform the movement slowly at first to assess your balance and control. "Faster movement makes it easier to hide instability and lack of balance."