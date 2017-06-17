Smart water bottle via hidratespark.com,shuttertsock Summer heat means you need to drink even more water, and the Hidrate Spark Water Bottle makes it easy to ensure you're staying hydrated. Sync the bottle to your phone to keep track of how much water you're drinking, and the bottle can even send light-up reminders to make sure you're getting enough H2O while breaking a sweat.

Sun protective clothing via athleta.gap.com,shutterstock It can be a pain to slather on a sticky SPF lotion before your workout, especially when you're itching to get started. To make sure you're protecting your skin against harmful UV radiation, reach for clothing designed with UPF protection, which can help shield your skin from both UVA and UVB light. This Athleta Relay Capri is cropped short, so you'll stay cool, but it provides a UPF factor of 50, so you won't have to worry about sun exposure if you're outside for a while. You can also find tops in an array of shirt lengths to protect your shoulders, chest, and back.

Sport sunscreen via coolasuncare.com,shutterstock For the rest of your body, you'll want to make sure you're covered in sunscreen that not only prevents sunburns, but is also sweat- and water- resistant and doesn't cause breakouts. Winner of multiple awards, Coola Sport SPF 50 Guava Mango Sunscreen Spray meets that criteria and is also infused with anti-aging antioxidants, further helping to block sun damage. It's also made with 70 percent organic ingredients and smells like tropical heaven.

Cooling towel via mission.com, shutterstock Nothing feels better after a hot workout than cooling down with a moist towel. The Mission Enduracool Instant Cooling Towel cools instantly when wet with water or sweat, which makes it perfect to wrap around your neck after a long, hot workout. The effects last for up to two hours, it's chemical-free, and can be reused for all your summer activities.

Bug repellent via amazon.com,shutterstock With warm weather comes out those pesky bugs, but you don't want to douse yourself in stinky chemicals before a hot and heavy workout. To stave off any unwanted bites, you'll want to protect yourself with some bug spray. The Natrapel 8 Hour bug spray is one of the most effective out there, and it is one of the best ways to protect against mosquitoes that can carry the Zika virus. It provides over eight hours of protection from bugs and ticks, and it uses Picaridin—not DEET—which actually performs better in clinical tests.

Headband via buffusa.com,shutterstock Whether you're running or doing beachside yoga, you can keep your hair out of your face and sweat out of your hair with this Buff UV Headband. Its special performance fabric is breathable, helps wick away moisture, and prevents odor, and it also has added UV protection. Plus, it comes in tons of different colors to match your own personal style.

Visor via amazon.com, shutterstock Squinting to avoid the sun in your eyes is no way to workout, but sunglasses can slip down your nose when you're sweating. A better option is a Nike Featherlight Visor. Your face will be protected, but your head won't get overheated, and thanks to the lightweight material, you won't feel pressure against your face or experience much moisture buildup.

Cork yoga mat via yolohayoga.com, shutterstock Outdoor yoga is a breath of fresh air and you won't have to worry about slipping on your mat when using a Cork Yoga Mat, no matter how sweaty you get. This eco-friendly mat is perfect for hot yoga or high-temperature days, as the natural cork surface is non-slip, not to mention antimicrobial.

Wireless headphones bose.com,shutterstock Listening to some good music can really help a workout along, so it's important to have some a good pair of headphones that can endure all that movement and potential sweat. The SoundSport Wireless Headphones are sweat-and-weather-resistant, and they use a Bluetooth connection to keep you tangle-free.

