Standing upright in the water, do a cross-country ski move down the length of the pool, scissoring your arms and legs similar to the movement of cross-country skiing. "To crank up the exercise, I grab two hand towels from the gym and hold one in each hand so it creates a drag as it moves throughout the water," says Kim Evans, water fitness specialist. "Adding that resistance really gives the arms—and especially the biceps—a tough workout."

Kickboard "L" Sit

This swim workout move hits the hip flexors and transverse abdominals. In the shallow end, sit in an "L"-shape with your back straight and your legs 90 degrees in front of you. The kickboard should be under your arms in front of you, like a table-top. You can push it underwater and rest it on the legs. "You have to lean slightly forward from the hips, over the board, but keep your back long," says Evans. "Then kick your legs. You are trying to kick the feet to the surface, and the kick will move you backwards down the pool. If you are doing it with good form, you will feel it right away."