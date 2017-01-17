8 Upper Body Exercises that Don’t Require Any Weights
Strengthen your chest, arms, shoulders, and core right at home.
Bench push-up
via 60 Second Sweat
- Assume a push-up position with your hands on a flat bench slightly wider than shoulder width apart and the balls of your feet on the floor, also slightly wider than shoulder width apart. Your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back.
- Keeping your abdominals and rear end tight, slowly lower yourself toward the bench until your chest touches or nearly touches the bench, allowing your arms to tuck in slightly toward your sides.
- Push back up to the starting position, and repeat for the suggested number of reps.
Kneeling push-up
via 60 Second Sweat
- Assume a push-up position with your hands on the floor slightly wider than shoulder width apart and your knees on the floor about shoulder width apart. Your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back. Your feet can be on the floor or in the air, and you can cross your legs or not, whichever is more comfortable.
- Keeping your abdominals and rear end tight, slowly lower yourself toward the floor until your chest touches or nearly touches the floor, allowing your arms to tuck in slightly toward your sides.
- Push back up to the starting position, and repeat for the suggested number of reps.
Push-upvia 60 Second Sweat
- Assume a push-up position with your hands on the floor slightly wider than shoulder width apart and the balls of your feet about shoulder width apart. Your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back.
- Keeping your abdominals and rear end tight, slowly lower yourself toward the floor until your chest touches or nearly touches the floor, allowing your arms to tuck in slightly toward your sides.
- Push back up to the starting position, and repeat for the suggested number of reps.
Feet-elevated push-upvia 60 Second Sweat
- Assume a push-up position with your hands on the floor slightly wider than shoulder width apart and the balls of your feet on a flat bench about shoulder width apart. Your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back.
- Keeping your abdominals and rear end tight, slowly lower yourself toward the floor until your chest touches or nearly touches the floor, allowing your arms to tuck in slightly toward your sides.
- Push back up to the staring position and repeat for the suggested number of reps.
Piston bench push-upvia 60 Second Sweat
- Assume a push-up position with your hands on a flat bench slightly more than shoulder width apart and the balls of your feet on the floor about shoulder width apart. Your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back.
- Keeping your abdominals and rear end tight, slowly lower yourself until your chest touches or nearly touches the bench, allowing your arms to tuck in slightly toward your sides.
- Push back up while simultaneously flexing your right hip and driving your right knee toward your right shoulder.
- Lower back down and repeat with the opposite leg. Continue in this fashion, alternating legs, for the suggested number of reps.
Piston push-upvia 60 Second Sweat
- Assume a push-up position with your hands on the floor slightly wider than shoulder width apart and the balls of your feet on the floor about shoulder width apart. Your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back.
- Keeping your abdominals and rear end tight, slowly lower yourself toward the floor until your chest touches or nearly touches the floor, allowing your arms to tuck in slightly toward your sides.
- Drive your hands through the floor and push back up while simultaneously driving your right knee toward your right elbow.
- Lower back down and repeat with the opposite leg. Continue in this fashion, alternating legs, for the suggested number of reps.
T-rotation push-upvia 60 Second Sweat
- Assume a push-up position with your hands on the floor slightly wider than shoulder width apart and the balls of your feet on the floor slightly wider than hip width apart. Your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back.
- Keeping your abdominals and rear end tight, slowly lower yourself toward the floor until your chest touches or nearly touches the floor, allowing your arms to tuck in slightly toward your sides.
- Drive your hands through the floor and push back up while simultaneously rotating to your right. Open up your right arm overhead and pivot onto the sides of your feet, balancing on your left hand, while you drive your right hip up. Both arms should be straight, creating a “T” with your body.
- Pause for one second in this position before rotating back onto the balls of your feet and placing your right hand back on the floor into the push-up position. Repeat for the suggested number of reps before switching sides and opening up to your left for an identical number of reps.
T-rotationvia 60 Second Sweat
- Assume a push-up position with your hands on the floor slightly wider than shoulder width apart and the balls of your feet on the floor slightly wider than hip width apart. Your back should be flat, and your neck should form a straight line with your back.
- Rotate to your right, opening up your right arm overhead and pivoting onto the sides of your feet. Balance on your left hand while driving your right hip up. Both arms should be straight, creating a “T” with your body.
- Pause for a full second in the open position before rotating back in and onto the balls of your feet and placing your right hand back on the floor into the push-up position. Repeat for the suggested number of reps before switching sides and opening up to your left for an identical number of reps.
