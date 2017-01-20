Content continues below ad

istock/iprogressman They lack support

In addition to finding your perfect size and fit, you need to make sure your sneakers offer adequate arch support, cushioning, and shock absorption. "These are the three basic features that you want to always look for in your shoes," says Sutera. "Shoes that do not have enough arch support, cushioning, and shock absorption may not adequately protect your feet during higher impact activity." If you hit the gym hard, use these home remedies to soothe sore muscles afterward.