Bachelor parties have origins dating back to the 5th century B.C.E. when men from the Grecian city state of Sparta would celebrate a compatriot’s last night as a single man. Vasectomies have been performed since the 19th century C.E. These two statements may seem like non-sequiturs, but they aren’t; in the 21st century, the world has created a seeming combination of both — the “Brosectomy.”

(Twenty first century men also have a historically low sperm count and scientists have no explanation.)

This new practice is exactly what it sounds like; a guy will go in for a vasectomy, but do it with his fellow male friends, or as they say in the science community, his “bros.” A prime example of this procedure is found in the day of relaxation and snipping which friends Rob Lopez and Rob Ferretti experienced back in December of 2016.

M-SUR/shutterstock

The two friends went to Obsidian Men’s Health located in Mclean, Virginia, and spent the day relaxing, drinking beers in a bathrobe, and then receiving “concierge-level procedures performed by experts in an atmosphere of utmost serenity.”

But the big day of permanent birth-control wasn’t just two buddies sneaking beers into a doctor’s office. Obsidian’s “recovery room offers premium liquor, flat-screen televisions and a robe and slippers for your comfort,” according to their website. No need to B.Y.O.B.

This instance isn’t an outlier, but one of many. According to the Wall Street Journal, this practice is becoming quite popular.

About a half a million vasectomies are performed each year in the United States, with a success rate over 99.9 percent nationwide, according to WebMD. No official numbers are out yet on how many brosectomies are performed each year, but the totally sick time with your bros rate is estimated at 180 percent per procedure.

