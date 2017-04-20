andras_csontos/Shutterstock

You can self-diagnose a cold and treat it with medication from the store. You can pick up reading glasses there, too. But hearing aids? If you’re in the market for one at all, that means you (and your family and friends) are well aware that your hearing is failing you. You may also have zero patience or time for seeing a specialist. But how wise is it to skip the doctor and find a one-size-fits-all hearing device? How much of a difference can seeing a specialist really make?

Clearly, there’s a need for better access to hearing aids: Only about 1 in 5 Americans with hearing loss actually wear an aid, according to the National Institutes of Health. And recent research has determined that untreated hearing loss, be it mild or severe, can have highly detrimental consequences, including a higher risk of depression, dementia, injurious falls, isolation, and less physical activity. However, audiologists are less than thrilled with lack of regulation. “There are significant downsides to purchasing a hearing aid without seeing a specialist,” says Andrew Resnick, a New York City audiologist. “The quality of what you see advertised will vary greatly, and some of these devices have very poor sound quality. In addition, it is virtually impossible to self-diagnose one’s hearing loss. Hearing aids fit by a licensed audiologist are programmed to match the person’s individual hearing profile. It’s also important for a specialist to rule out medical conditions that might preclude the safe use of a hearing aid.” Other concerns include the fact that sometimes hearing loss may be due to treatable causes such as a build-up of wax in the ear—easily and inexpensively managed at a clinic—or a noncancerous tumor called an acoustic neuroma.

While many audiologists understandably see dangers in allowing consumers to fit themselves with hearing aids access to consumers, it’s still may be the best option for people who stand to lose quite a bit if they don’t get help.

If the legislation passes, audiologist Lindsey Banks in Boca Raton, Florida, believes it could force some good changes on hearing industry practice. “Most audiologists and hearing aid specialists ‘bundle’ the cost of the hearing device in with other services such as the professional evaluation, consultation, follow-up, and adjustments for the devices after they have been worn,” says Banks. “Many people are not using or don’t need the follow-ups, yet many offices don’t offer a low-cost option. In my opinion, it will only be the audiologists and hearing aid specialists that can adapt to the changes of OTC hearing aids and consider ‘unbundling’ the cost of the device from the cost of their services that will survive.”