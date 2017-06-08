Content continues below ad

Herbal sex aids

Gettin' busy doesn't come easy for some men of a certain age, and the temptation to pop an herbal supplement seems like a harmless way to make things happen. The problem is, these male enhancement products aren't regulated by the FDA before they are sold. Some contain ingredients like the prescription drug Tadalafil, which isn't listed on the label. Consumers unknowingly take the supplement and don't realize it could lead to dangerously low blood pressure because it interacts with nitrates found in prescription drugs like nitroglycerin.