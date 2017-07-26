tommaso79/Shutterstock

According to the CDC, approximately 29 million people have diabetes in the United States, or about 9.3 percent of the total population. If you suffer from type 2 diabetes, there are ways to help reverse your disease, but even without the reversal, the disease can be managed, if handled properly.

Still, diabetics have many aspects of their lives controlled by the disease, from eating to exercise. But a new study points to a new area which diabetes may affect the [male] afflicted: the bedroom (Statistically speaking, men are more inclined to diabetes than women.)

Men with diabetes have over three times higher risk of erectile dysfunction as opposed to their non-diabetic counterparts. The study involved the compilation of 145 different studies which tested 88,577 total men.

The study found that diabetes was “affecting more than half of men with the condition and with a prevalence odds of approximately 3.5 times more than controls,” and concluded that the “findings suggest that screening and appropriate intervention for men with erectile dysfunction is warranted.”

