Ask about it today Monkey-Business-Images/Shutterstock We often wait to talk about discharge until the day of. "The time to have that conversation is on day one," says Suparna Dutta, MD, chief of the division of hospital medicine at Rush University Medical Center. Getting out early can also help you control costs—check out what you need to know about hospital bills . You can start thinking about arranging transportation home and take any necessary steps needed to prep your home in case you have any post-surgical limitations.

Keep moving YAKOBCHUK-VIACHESLAV/Shutterstock "Being in the hospital can get debilitating quickly. Laying in bed isn't good for anyone," says Dr. Dutta. Your lungs don't expand and you're more prone to infections, she adds. Walking the halls or simply getting up to sit in the chair in your room will keep you strong and in shape no matter your age or reason for being admitted. (Look for these seven ways to make your walking routine healthier.) If you need help moving around (if, for example, you're attached to an IV), ask a nurse.

Get ready before you go leonori/Shutterstock Obviously, not all medical procedures are planned. But some are. (Find out 12 more insider tips for improving your stay .) If you have a surgery coming up, William Wooden, MD, director of operative services at IU Health, encourages you to get as physically ready as you can for it. "Improving your health before your operation leads to less risk of complications while allowing you to go home sooner," he says. Even if you have just a few days, you can make a difference. Stop smoking, eat more fruits and veggies that are rich in vitamin C, a nutrient necessary for a healthy immune system, and get up and walk more.

Start a notebook nanoman/Shutterstock Whether unexpected or expected, a hospital stay can be complex. So bring along a notebook and have your caretakers jot down notes, says Dr. Wooden. Whoever is staying with you keeps the notebook, writes questions and answers, and when they leave, they can pass it onto the next person. "This helps keep families organized and communicating, and allows patients to feel comfortable with information coming in," he says.

Tap an app EpicStockMedia/Shutterstock Emergency doctors who received lab results on their phones regarding patients who came in with chest pain were able to discharge patients 26 minutes earlier compared to a control group, according to a new study published in the journal Annals of Emergency Medicine . It never hurts to ask if your doctor uses a similar program. If not, you can always give a little nudge and ask if they've received the results.

Have a point person LightField-Studios/Shutterstock One friend or family member should be the person who's handling your hospital discharge info (when it may happen, what you need to do to meet the requirements, etc). Even though there may be several loved ones looking out for you, having one person in charge will streamline the info. "Too many helping hands can be just as confusing as none," says Dr. Wooden.

Ask: What goals do I have to meet? Pressmaster/Shutterstock What milestone does your doctor have in mind that cues them you're good to go? It helps to pose this question so that you and your doc will be on the same page about what you're striving for, suggests Dr. Wooden. And then break it down into mini-goals so you can chip away at it. For instance, maybe you have to walk around the floor twice, but today you're going to try to do it once. It also helps to put it front and center on the dry erase board in your room. (Check out the 50 secrets hospitals are trying to hide from you.)

Keep a vision of recovery in mind LightField-Studios/Shutterstock Being in recovery can be a downer. That's why having a vision of hope and recovery is so key, says Dr. Wooden. "If you have that, you'll want to get better, and wanting is one of the most important things," he says. You may not be perfect when you leave, but you'll be better than you were when you walked in.

Demonstrate your know-how LightField-Studios/Shutterstock Show your team that you understand what you need to do to stay well when you go home, says Dr. Dutta. For instance, if you have a drain that you'll need to manage, you want your nurses to know that you can take care of it and you feel comfortable doing so. Tell them that you know how and when to take your meds. (Learn these questions you need to ask before taking medication.)

