Unusual rash or itchiness Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock Properly functioning kidneys remove waste from the bloodstream and keep the circulatory system equipped with the proper balance of nutrients and minerals. When something in that balances goes awry, it can impact the look and feel of your skin, which reacts negatively to built-up waste. Rashes and itchiness caused by kidney malfunction often feel like they go deeper than the skin's surface, and topical treatments might yield little relief. This is how to ID common rash symptoms

Metallic taste in the mouth Radu Bercan/Shutterstock A build-up of toxins in the bloodstream as a result of poor kidney function could also contribute to a metallic taste in the mouth or foul breath. Some patients report that food begins to taste metallic. Others stop enjoying meat as much as they did when their kidneys were healthy. You might also consider these common causes of bad breath

Nausea or vomiting WeAre/Shutterstock If enough waste builds up in the body, you might experience nausea or vomiting. Consider it your body's way of ensuring those toxins make their way out. Nausea could also lead to a lack of appetite, which, if it occurs for an extended period of time, could cause abnormal weight loss. In the meantime, try one of these home remedies for upset stomach

Unnecessary urges to pee pathdoc/Shutterstock Because the kidneys produce urine, frequent (or infrequent) trips to the bathroom are something you'll want to monitor. For some people, kidney disease results in false urges to pee, while others will report a greater amount of urination than usual. Many say this abnormal urination schedule wakes them up at night. This is what your pee says about your health

Changes in urine GongTo/Shutterstock In addition to peeing more or less frequently, you might also notice a change in the urine itself. Common abnormalities include: passing blood in the urine

darker or lighter color than usual

foamy or bubbly consistency

Swollen ankles, legs, feet, or face Praisaeng/Shutterstock Another function of the kidneys is to remove excess fluid from the body. If they stop doing this, that fluid can accumulate, especially in the extremities, such as the ankles, legs, feet, face, and hands.

